Redmi Smart Band Pro Tipped To Come Under Rs. 5,000 In India; Expected Features, Availability

Redmi is hosting an event on Feb 9 in India where the brand is going to unveil multiple products including smartphones, TV, and a wearable device. The upcoming wearable product is none other than the Redmi Smart Band Pro that was originally launched back in October last year.

The company has already confirmed that the fitness band is launching on Feb 9 in India. Besides, the microsite for the Redmi Smart Band Pro on Amazon and the official site has also revealed the key specs of the band. Now, the India pricing of the fitness tracker has been tipped ahead of the official launch.

Redmi Smart Band Pro India Pricing Tipped

The new report by Xiaomi Central has brought the pricing of the Redmi Smart Band Pro to light. It is said to be priced below Rs. 5,000 in India. The report further stated that the Redmi Smart Band Pro could arrive at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Features We Know So Far

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will come with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 194 x 368 pixels, 282ppi pixel density, and 450nits brightness. It will also support Always-On display mode and 100 percent NTSC color gamut. The fitness band will come with 110+ sports modes and multiple watch faces. For battery, the Redmi Smart Band Pro will pack a 200 mAh battery that will offer up to 14 days of battery life.

Other features will include a heart rate monitoring sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitoring, female menstrual cycle tracking, and many more. It will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices and will support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Last but not least, the band will come with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: How About Competition?

If the leaked price is going to be true, the upcoming Redmi Smart Band Pro will give a tough competition to the Realme Band 2 which is also available at Rs. 2,999. However, some features like the AMOLED display and long-lasting battery of the Redmi band will beat the Realme Band 2.

The latter comes with an LCD panel and lasts up to 12 days, while the Redmi Smart Band Pro will offer two days extra battery life. You'll also get 110+ sports modes on the Redmi band, while the Realme band comes with 90+ sports modes.

Besides, Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 smartphones, and the Redmi Smart TV X43 are launching along with the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The upcoming 43-inch Redmi Smart TV is expected to feature a 30W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support and is likely to come under Rs. 30,000.

Additionally, the pricing of both the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11S was recently tipped online. The Note 11 is said to come under Rs. 15,000, the base variant could start at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11S is tipped to carry a starting price of Rs. 16,999 or Rs. 17,499.

