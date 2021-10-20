Redmi Watch 2 Launching On October 28 Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series Smartphones News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to unveil the successor of the Note 10 series dubbed Note 11 series on October 28 in China. The brand has also confirmed that it is launching the Redmi Watch 2 at the event. The upcoming watch will be the successor of the Redmi Watch that made its debut back in May in India. The features of the upcoming smartwatch are still under wraps; however, the official poster has revealed the design of the Redmi Watch 2.

Redmi Watch 2 Design Teased

Going by the teaser, the design of the Watch 2 looks similar to the previous-gen Redmi Watch. It will have a square-shaped color touchscreen and a physical button will be on the right edge of the smartwatch. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment.

Redmi Watch 2: What To Expect?

The features of the watch are yet to be revealed; however, the Redmi Watch 2 is believed to come with several upgrades in terms of its display, battery, and so on. As we are just around the launch, we expect the brand will share more details in the coming days.

The Redmi Watch 2 was launched at Rs. 3,999. Considering this, we expect the next-gen Redmi Watch 2 will come at least under Rs. 5,000. Since there is no hint regarding the pricing. So, we will request you to take it as a hint.

In terms of features, the Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with 320x320 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. It remains to be seen whether the brand uses the same display technology for the Watch 2.

The Redmi Watch offers over 200 watch faces, 11 sports modes and also supports a PPG heart rate sensor, GPS connectivity, and so on. The Redmi Watch offers 10 days of battery life, we expect the Redmi Watch 2 will offer better battery life compared to its predecessor.

Redmi Watch 2 In India

There is no info regarding the Indian launch of the Redmi Watch 2. We can safely assume the smartwatch will arrive in the future in the country. As of now, stay tuned for the October 28 event which will take place at 7 pm local time (4.30 pm IST).

