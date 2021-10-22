Just In
Redmi Watch 2 To Sport AMOLED Display And Other Upgrades
Redmi Watch 2
Redmi took the wraps off its first wearable, the Redmi Watch earlier this year. This wearable entered the Indian market in May carrying a price tag of Rs. 3,999. Now, it has been confirmed that the company is eying to bring the next-generation smartwatch to the market. Well, the talk is about the Redmi Watch 2.
Recently, the company officially teased that it will unveil the Redmi Watch 2 on October 28 alongside the Redmi Note 11 series in its home market China. The teaser showed the upcoming features and its display. However, it did not spill the beans on what we can expect from the smartwatch.
Redmi Watch 2 Details
Now, the official Redmi Weibo account has revealed some details pertaining to the upcoming smartwatch. Going by the same, the Redmi Watch 2 could arrive with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display that will have a larger screen-to-body ratio. Notably, the previous generation variant flaunts a smaller 1.4-inch LCD panel. This shows that besides the size, the upcoming model will have an upgraded display with the AMOLED panel.
Besides this, the snartwatch has been listed on the Chinese online retailer JD.com. As per the listing of the Redmi Watch 2, the smartwatch could be launched in three ccolors inclduing Elegant Black, Space Blue, and Ivory.
Redmi Watch 2: What To Expect?
Notably, the Redmi Watch 2 is believed to be similar to its predecessor. In simple words, it will be a fitness tracker disguised as a smartwatch. Probably, it could run a customized RTOS similar to many other other budget smartwatches that are available in the market. As one of the improvements, it is expected to be a slightly better version than the older model.
We can expect the next-generation Redmi Watch to be loaded with features such as heart-rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, GPS, multiple sports modes, sleep monitoring, water resistance, and much more.
Given that we are a week away from the official announcement of the Redmi Watch 2, we can expect further details to be revealed in the form of official teasers in the coming days. As it is a device from Redmi, it is expected to be priced aggressively around Rs. 4,000 as its predecessor.
