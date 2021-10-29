Redmi Watch 2 With AMOLED Panel, 117 Sports Modes Launched; Price, India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Watch 2, the successor of the Redmi Watch, has finally been announced in China alongside Redmi Note 11 series smartphones. The watch comes with several upgrades including its display and battery over the original Redmi Watch. The smartwatch is also expensive compared to the predecessor Redmi Watch. Features of the Redmi Watch 2 include an AMOLED panel, up to 12 days battery, and much more.

Redmi Watch 2: What Does It Offer?

The Watch 2 has a similar square-shaped dial as the Redmi Watch. However, the Watch 2 is launched with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display and a 63.7 percent screen-to-body ratio while the Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display. The Watch 2 also supports always-on display mode and there are 100 watch faces.

The Watch 2 also gets a SpO2 sensor which is missing in the standard variant. Besides, the smartwatch also comes with 24 hours heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS connectivity, steps count, and many more. You get up to 117 sports modes on the Watch 2, which is a huge upgrade from just 11 sports modes on its predecessor Redmi Watch.

For battery, the watch is claimed to last up to 12 days on a single charge and it can be charged via a new magnetic charger. Other features include NFC for payment, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and so on.

Redmi Watch 2: Price And Availability

The Redmi Watch 2 comes with a price tag of CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,670) in China. In terms of availability, the smartwatch can be purchased in the Chinese market starting November 11. It comes in Black, Blue, and Ivory dial color options and Brown, Olive, and Pink options for straps.

Redmi Watch 2: India Launch Details

As of now, India or the global launch of the Redmi Watch 2 is still unknown. We expect the Watch 2 will surely make its way in the country alongside the Note 11 series smartphones. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same. Further, it will compete with other brands' smartwatches at the same price range.

Best Mobiles in India