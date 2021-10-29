Just In
- 7 min ago DJI Action 2 Camera With 4K Video Recording Launched
- 32 min ago Is Metaverse The Future Of Social Media? Facebook Name Change Strategy Explained
- 1 hr ago Huawei Enjoy 20e With Dual Cameras, HD+ Display Announced; Features Helio And Kirin Models
- 1 hr ago Best Triple Camera 5G Premium Smartphones Available On Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
Don't Miss
- Finance Railway Ministry Withdraws Convenience Fee Decision; IRCTC Shares Recover
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time info
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Pens A Note Of Gratitude Post Aryan's Bail; Says 'Truth Prevails'
- Lifestyle Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Finds Place In Oman's List Of Approved COVID-19 Vaccine
- News Aryan Khan drug case: Arbaaz Merchant hadn't slept, eaten for 5 days, Aslam Merchant
- Automobiles Ola S1 & S1 Pro Test Rides To Start On November 10 — Here's Everything You Need To Know
- Education MHT CET 2021 Toppers List: 28 Students Emerge As Toppers, Score 100 Percentile In Maharashtra CET
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Redmi Watch 2 With AMOLED Panel, 117 Sports Modes Launched; Price, India Launch Details
Redmi Watch 2, the successor of the Redmi Watch, has finally been announced in China alongside Redmi Note 11 series smartphones. The watch comes with several upgrades including its display and battery over the original Redmi Watch. The smartwatch is also expensive compared to the predecessor Redmi Watch. Features of the Redmi Watch 2 include an AMOLED panel, up to 12 days battery, and much more.
Redmi Watch 2: What Does It Offer?
The Watch 2 has a similar square-shaped dial as the Redmi Watch. However, the Watch 2 is launched with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display and a 63.7 percent screen-to-body ratio while the Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display. The Watch 2 also supports always-on display mode and there are 100 watch faces.
The Watch 2 also gets a SpO2 sensor which is missing in the standard variant. Besides, the smartwatch also comes with 24 hours heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS connectivity, steps count, and many more. You get up to 117 sports modes on the Watch 2, which is a huge upgrade from just 11 sports modes on its predecessor Redmi Watch.
For battery, the watch is claimed to last up to 12 days on a single charge and it can be charged via a new magnetic charger. Other features include NFC for payment, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and so on.
Redmi Watch 2: Price And Availability
The Redmi Watch 2 comes with a price tag of CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,670) in China. In terms of availability, the smartwatch can be purchased in the Chinese market starting November 11. It comes in Black, Blue, and Ivory dial color options and Brown, Olive, and Pink options for straps.
Redmi Watch 2: India Launch Details
As of now, India or the global launch of the Redmi Watch 2 is still unknown. We expect the Watch 2 will surely make its way in the country alongside the Note 11 series smartphones. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same. Further, it will compete with other brands' smartwatches at the same price range.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999