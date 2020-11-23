Redmi Watch Tipped To Launch Alongside Redmi Note 9 5G Series; Could Be Rebranded As Mi Watch Lite News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi is all set to unveil the new 5G smartphones - the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. A screengrab of the official listing of the launch event shows that other smart gadgets will be launched at the event. It looks like the Redmi Watch, which was officially teased, will debut alongside.

Redmi Watch Launch

Looking back, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had teased the Redmi Watch a few weeks ago, suggesting an imminent launch. The first smartwatch by the company could go live along with the 5G supported smartphones on November 26 in China. Moreover, the screenshot of the official listing of the upcoming event reveals that a couple of smart gadgets will also be launched. For all we know, this could be the first Redmi Watch.

Redmi Watch: Expected Features

The Redmi Watch has made a couple of pitstops at certification and listing sites. The Redmi Watch with the model number REDMIWT01 was spotted at the MIIT certification site. That said, another smartwatch with the model number REDMIWT02 was also spotted at the UL (Demko) certification. The close similarities in the model number suggest that the Redmi Watch could launch as the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite in the global market.

Going by the specifications of the Mi Watch Lite, the smartwatch flaunts a 1.4-inch square-shaped color display with an auto-brightness feature. The smartwatch also received the FCC certification, which reveals that it would support 50ATM water resistance and 24 hours of heart rate monitoring. It is also said to pack a 230 mAh battery with 5W charging support.

As a smartwatch, the Mi Watch Lite or the Redmi Watch is expected to support several fitness modes and sports trackers. It will also ship with an in-built GPS and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. For now, it's safe to presume identical features. However, the pricing will largely vary.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series Launch Event: What To Expect

Reports have confirmed that Weibing will be hosting the event and unveil the new products. The Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to launch as the Redmi Note 9T outside China. We'll know more at the event scheduled to go live in three days.

