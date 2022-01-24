Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch With 15 Days Battery Launched At Rs. 4,499; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Reebok, the footwear and clothing manufacturer has launched its first smartwatch dubbed as the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 in the Indian market. The watch is already up for grabs on Amazon and claims to offer 15 days of battery life and several health-related features.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch Price & Availability In India

The Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch has been launched at Rs. 4,499 in India. The watch will be available for purchase in black, blue, navy, and red color options. As per the Amazon listing, the price of the watch is an introductory offer, so, it might increase later.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch Features In India

In terms of features, the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch has a 1.3-inch round-shaped HD display. The watch also comes with support for blood oxygen monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, sleep monitoring, and so on. For battery, the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 15 days battery within a single charge of two hours.

The watch will also show you notifications of your calls and other apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and so on. It can be connected with your iOS 9.0 (above) and Android 5.0 (above) devices using the BoostFit app. Other features include menstrual cycle tracking, weather forecasting, music and camera control, multiple watch faces, and 15+ sports modes. Lastly, the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch has also an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a smartwatch with a round-shaped dial, the Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch would not be a bad choice. You'll get a good battery life along with all useful health features and a SpO2 Sensor. The watch is expected to compete with other smartwatches like the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist and the Boat Watch Matrix.

The latter also comes with Always On Display mode, while the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist supports built-in Alexa. All in all, you can now get better features like an AMOLED panel, GPS connectivity, and Bluetooth calling at the same price range.

