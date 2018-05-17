Riversong launches kid’s watch to ensure child's safety in India

The Internet today offers endless possibilities for the users including kids. However, considering the amount of time they spend online, it is also important to ensure a child's safety. There has been an alarming rise in the number of cases every year relating to child abuse in and outside schools.

Riversong has announced a smartwatch that will allow a parent to keep a close eye on their children. A user can interact with their child, whenever required. The watch also can be paired with a smart-phone which can track the exact location of the device via the watch.

The device comes with features like Auto answer and assures a child's safety with the auto call feature. It allows parents to listen to the child and also his surroundings without his knowledge. The two-way communication helps in staying connected with the child 24*7 with calling and voice message facility, where, the numbers that are not authorized by the administrator are automatically blocked.

Riversong Jelly Kid's Watch comes with following features:

• Two-way communication/calling

• Geo-Fencing and Triple Tracking Mechanism

• Supports GPS/LPS/Wi-Fi

• Shows current location

• Maintains tracking history etc.

• Auto answer to monitor kids activity

• SOS alarm facility

• IOS and Android application- Jelly

Mr. Gurbinder Sodhi, Business Head (India), Riversong said "Child safety has been the major concern in our society today and with the alarming cases around, it is imperative to ensure the safety of our ward. These smart solutions are a step forward in ensuring the safety of children at every touch points. He further added that our product will make sure that parents are at peace of mind when their child is away from them and we aim to ease the pains of surveillance while making the world a safer haven for budding flowers to bloom for a brighter tomorrow."

Mr. Liu Chunming, Founder, Riversong said: "Actions speaks louder than words". After the recent horrendous act of child abuse which took everybody by storm and has risen questions on the safety measures for children in India, we as a team has decided to serve the need of the hour by launching our product which will make sure that the children of the country have a brighter and safer future ahead.

The Jelly Kids Watch is priced at Rs 2499 and is available at Amazon and Flipkart,