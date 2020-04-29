ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy BudsX May Launch With Name Of Bean-shaped Earbuds

    By
    |

    Samsung seems ready to launch a new pair of true wireless earbuds in the market. These wireless earbuds codenamed " Bean" will find no resemblance to the existing Galaxy Buds. Now, a report has surfaced that claims that these earbuds will debut as the Samsung Galaxy BudsX. The name of the device has appeared in the new observed IP documentation. The company applied for the moniker on Monday.

    According to SamMobile, Samsung has submitted an application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The trademark registration signifies that the Galaxy BudsX will be officially available in the market soon. Bean-sized earbuds are seen as the successor to the Galaxy Buds+ and will be different in terms of experience. However, the trademark registration alone does not confirm any details about the device.

    One confusion with this application is the lack of missing "Galaxy" branding. However, it is unlikely that Samsung will launch earbuds without Galaxy branding. Samsung has made its mobile device portfolio around the Galaxy brand and will not be ashamed of it now. The Samsung Gear brand retired to consume all products under the Galaxy brand name. Less than two years have passed since that transformation, and initially there seems to be no major recurrence.

    The Galaxy BudsX series is said to be marked as a model number SM-R180. The model number mentions that it will be the first true successor to the original Galaxy Buds with the model number SM-R170. This difference is noticeable with the Galaxy Buds as well as its debut a few months ago. Upcoming earbuds are suggested to feature a design similar to kidney beans. Therefore, the product is codenamed Bean and some reports claim that its price will be below $150.

    Read More About: samsung news wearables
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 18:54 [IST]
