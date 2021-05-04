Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Active Key Details Leaked; Expected Launch And Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 soon. The brand is also said to bring the Watch 4 Active. Both models are rumored to launch in Q2 2021. Some features of the upcoming watches are already leaked online. Now, screen sizes and model numbers have been shared by the tipster Nils Ahrensmeier.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Active: Expected Features

According to the tipster, both watches will arrive in two screen sizes. The Watch 4 is said to pack 42mm and 46mm screen sizes. On the other hand, the Watch Active 4 might come with 40mm and 42mm screen sizes with the model numbers SM-R860 and SM-R870 respectively.

Apart from this, he has not shared any further details of the watches. Going by the previous info, the upcoming smartwatches from Samsung is said to come with Android OS instead of Tizen OS. Besides, the 3C listing revealed that Watch 4 with a 42mm screen will have a 240 mAh battery unit. As of now, this much details we have able to gather about the upcoming smartwatch. We can expect to get more intel on the same in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Active: Upgrades To Check Out

Firstly, the upcoming watches from Samsung will run Android OS. We can also expect some improvement in terms of battery, storage capacity, and so on. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was launched with a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED and a 1.4-inch display with the Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. Further, the watch ships with the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU, and also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

Moreover, considering the launch of the Galaxy Watch 3, there is a chance the company will follow the same timeline. It means both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Active will arrive in August 2021. We can't surely comment on this as the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are said to launch in June. So, the company might launch the both watches at the same event.

