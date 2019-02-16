Samsung Galaxy Wearable app leaks the upcoming smartwatches

We are just days away from the launch of Samsung's much-anticipated flagship - Galaxy S10. But, it seems the company might unveil new wearable devices as well during the event.

XDA Developers spotted the new newly updated Galaxy Wearable app. The update shows the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Fit/Galaxy Fit E. The Galaxy Watch Active has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now, and the new leak shows a 40mm model in the app.

The earlier leaks suggested that Samsung might not incorporate the rotating watch dial interface on the new wearable. Samsung's Galaxy Buds have also been leaked in the past, but the app shows a new look of the buds. The buds will be the successor to the Gear IconX wireless earbuds and are said to offer 8GB of storage and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The Galaxy Fit and Fit E are the new products that haven't been leaked before. The Fit series has been around for some time now and offers a wrap-around screen. But the image shows a flat screen instead which means these could be the cheaper variants of the previously launched devices.

Speaking of the flagship smartphones, the latest leaks claim that the Galaxy S10 Plus will feature 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. The promotional banner of the device shows the render of the flagship revealing the front panel of the smartphone. This also confirms that the device will feature a punch-hoe display that will house two front-facing cameras.