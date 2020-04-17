ENGLISH

    Samsung Hand Wash App Prompts Galaxy Wearable Users To Maintain Hygiene To Fight COVID-19

    Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore has designed a new application that prompts Galaxy Wearable users to maintain hygiene in order to prevent Coronavirus infection. The free-to-download application has been made available on Galaxy Store for Samsung Galaxy watch line-up including the recently launched Galaxy Watch LTE and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

    Samsung Develops Hand Wash App To Prompt Users To Maintain Hygiene

     

    The 'Hand Wash' app sends periodic notifications to users to wash hands thoroughly for the duration of 20 seconds in line with WHO recommended best practices. The app designers have also coded a built-in hand-wash tracker to help you record the entries throughout the day.

    Samsung mentions that the app's interactive UI lets users track their daily wash routine to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Moreover, the application also comes with preset reminders which users can customize further based on their needs and schedule.

    The innovative application has been designed by a small group of designers and developers from SRI-B's UX and wearable teams. Samsung in a statement, mentions, "SRI-B employees - mostly working remotely from their homes - built the 'Hand Wash' app - a wearable app for Galaxy Watch that prompts users to clean their hands, a key preventive attribute to stay safe".

    Samsung Hand Wash app has the ability to track time and provides users with haptic feedback after 25 seconds of wash cycle. A dedicated watch face has been designed that shows the elapsed time since last wash to give users a sense of alertness about their hygiene in real time.

    Notably, the Google WearOS also notifies users to wash hands. The Clock application on Wear OS sends periodic alerts to keep your hands clean. The feature was recently pushed to WearOS based devices as part of the v5.4.0 update.

    The COVID-19 virus can be spread via our hands. Washing hands with soap and water is an affective measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The soap molecules, essentially the amphiphiles, act on the lipid (fatty) bilayer of the Sars-CoV-2 to break them in order to neutralize the viruses.

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
    X