Samsung launches three new wearable alongside its flagship phones News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung brings a new line up of wearables.

Samsung has announced the launch of a new line-up of Galaxy wearables: Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit/Galaxy Fit e, and Galaxy Buds. "Consumers are increasingly putting their overall wellbeing at the center of their lifestyle decisions, and they're looking for wearables that make it easier to get active and stay balanced every day," said DJ Koh, CEO, Samsung.

Galaxy Watch Active



Galaxy Watch Active comes with a sporty new design that is thin, light and versatile and puts smarter blood pressure tracking on your wrist. Download My BP Lab, the research app jointly developed with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

The new wearable is compatible with Android and iOS and offers real-time coaching, indoor/outdoor activity tracking and features popular third-party apps-including Under Armour, Spotify, and Strava.

Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e



The new fitness trackers allow users to manually select from more than 90 different activities in the Samsung Health app on your smartphone, and Galaxy Fit/Galaxy Fit e will automatically start to track their chosen workout.

When the user travels to a new time zone, the Galaxy Fit also automatically display a dual-clock watch face to make it easier to manage the schedule. Both devices are water resistant of 5ATM.

Galaxy Buds



Galaxy Buds are the ultimate cord-free earbuds that have the comfortable form factor, easy controls, clear and smart sound, and compact size. Powered by AKG, the Buds offers up to six hours of Bluetooth streaming and up to five hours of calls.

The Adaptive Dual Microphone uses one inner microphone and one outer microphone in each earbud. Galaxy Buds integrate with Bixby on the latest Galaxy mobile devices. Consumers can also use voice commands to make calls, send text messages or check the battery life of your earbuds.