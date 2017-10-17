Samsung to step up the wearable game: Acquires patent for a flexible smart bracelet

Samsung is reportedly working on a new device and this time it's not another groundbreaking smartphone. The company seems to be planning on bringing out a unique and a trendy device in the wearable segment.

The South Korean tech giant has now been granted patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a next-generation wearable device which will interestingly come in the form of a bracelet. Patently Mobile were the first ones to get their hands on the information as well as the diagrams of the device.

As we have already said that this wearable device will come in the form of a bracelet, the patent design further illustrates an Android UI on the display that will come with some unique features. The display seems to be flexible and it basically takes the shape of the bracelet. However, the display might be configurable in various ways as it is actually just attached to the bracelet (worn part). Further, it looks like the display can be made to stand up straight like a smartphone or be shifted horizontally to suit the user's needs.

As of now, it's not that clear what Samsung is planning in terms of the actual design of the device. Well, basically, patent images are just images designed to deliver insight and show the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) what the product might look like and how it would function. Besides, the patent images do not necessarily depict the actual design concepts. In any case, it will be interesting to see how Samsung will move forward with it.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be developing a foldable phone dubbed as Galaxy X which might be launched in 2018. But again, Samsung has been known to file patents most of the time but only very few become a reality and reach the store shelves. So, we might have to wait for sometime before we know what will become of this design.