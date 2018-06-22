Seven Fossil smartwatches powered by Wear OS spotted at FCC

It's been clear that Fossil has rolled up its sleeves and ramped up its production of smartwatches for the upcoming launches. Its been recognised as one of the biggest watchmakers and the company launches hundreds of smartwatches every year. Fossil has some same plans for the 2018 lineups also.

Its been reported that not less than seven Fossil smartwatches powered by Wear OS have been recently spotted at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification. This might be a clear hint that the company is working on a new wave of Fossil wearable devices, and which is going to be unveiled in the smartwatch market any time sooner.

The Fossil smartwatches were listed at FCC with their model numbers (DW7F1, DW7M1, DW7E1, DW7E2, DW7S1, DW7B1, and DW7T1), right now its less important than what they look like and how much they cost and what they offer in terms of specs and features.

We know there are many question coming with this listing, but currently the we don't have any answers to those question. Unfortunately, the FCC listing has not revealed much of the information on the upcoming wearable, we still have to wait and we do belive that we will get to see some more rumors and listing about the devices. However, one thing we know for sure and that's the fact that the only differences between these smartwatches are the color, strap materials, and the chassis.

The screenshots of the devices has shown the detailing of how to access the E-Label on six of the models and also confirmed that these round watches will run Wear OS with the standard list of applications and Settings.

Moreover, according to FCC listing, all the seven smartwatches will come with NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Apart from NFC, the upcoming wearables will also sport Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 support. However, we can alteast expect that these unannounced Fossil smartwatches to be launched later this fall, because Qualcomm is going to introduces the new Snapdragon chipset for wearables. So we hope we will get to see the announcment soon.

