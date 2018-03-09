SKAGEN launches Falster smartwatch in India, price starts at Rs.19,995

Lifestyle brand SKAGEN has finally announced its first ever smartwatch in the Indian market. Priced between Rs.19,995 to Rs.21,995, SKAGEN smartwatches run on by Android Wear 2.0 and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform. The first ever smartwatch collection from SKAGEN will be available across select departmental stores like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle International and other leading watch retail outlets across the country and key online shopping portals.

Known for its minimal design approach, SKAGEN as a brand is rooted in Danish design principles and offers timeless design pieces with modern innovation. I got a chance to experience the products from SKAGEN in the year 2016, when Fossil Group entered the wearable segment in India by unveiling a range of connected devices.

SKAGEN has unveiled two wearable products- SKT5000 and SKT5001 under its Falster series. The Falster features a full-round touchscreen and comes with an easy-to-navigate interface. Both the smartwatches support voice commands powered by the Google Assistant and come with interchangeable straps. Th smartwatches have 'Function-Based Dials' to allow easy access to your favorite features. The company says that the new smartwatches have 'Battery-Efficient Design and feature simple dials that maximize your wear.

Here's everything you need to know about the SKAGEN smartwatches.

Automatic accuracy

Smartwatch notifications for incoming calls, texts, and emails

Activity Tracking

Customizable Watch Faces to personalize dial's mode, color, and app

Touchscreen Functionality

Music Control, through third-party apps like Google Play

Launched globally in January 2018, SKAGEN Falster smartwatches are compatible with iOS 9.0+/Phone 5+ and Android Devices 4.4+ devices. The smartwatches connect via Bluetooth Technology and also supports wireless syncing. SKAGEN mentions that Falster is a perfect blend of form and function-modern, minimalist design with added technology that simplifies rather than complicates, and connects rather than distracts.

Stay tuned on Gizbot for more on SKAGEN smartwatches.