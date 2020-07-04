Snapchat Spectacles 2, 3 Launched In India Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Snapchat has launched its Spectacles 2 and the Spectacles 3 in India. Now, you can grab both the glasses through Flipkart. There is also a website for buying Snapchat Spectacles in India. These AR glasses come with a camera that allows you to take photos and videos. The Spectacles 3 has four and the Spectacles 2 has two microphones that allow you to capture audio. The Spectacles 2 debuted in the United States in April 2018 and Spectacles 3 in August last year.

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 Price For Indian Market

Snapchat's Spectacles 3 carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999 in India and comes in Carbon and Mineral color variants. On the other hand, the Spectacles 2 will be available for purchase with tag of Rs. 14,999. It is offered in Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset, and Sapphire Midnight colors.

The two models are now in doubt as to whether they will be available at retail stores other than Flipkart. The products also offer charging cases, charging cables, and 3D viewers for both Spectacles. However, it is better to know that 3D viewer is only available in Spectacles 3.

Spectacles 3, Spectacles 2 Features

The Spectacles 3 has two cameras for capturing photos and videos that allow the user to capture 3D photos and videos. You can take photos from Spectacles through the Snapchat app. It can also be edited with the help of Snapchat. You can take 1728 x 1,728 pixels resolution photos and 1216 x 1,216 pixels resolution videos at 60fps by the Spectacles 3.

In addition, the Spectacles 3 offers 4GB of storage to store up to 100 3D videos and 1200 3D photos. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS for connectivity.

On the other hand, the Spectacles 2 comes with a single camera. It allows users to take 1642 x 1,642 pixels resolution photos and 1216 x 1,216 pixels resolution videos. It has a 4GB of storage to store the photos. For connectivity, the Spectacles 2 supports Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi 802.11ac. Both Spectacles help protect the eyes from UVA and UVB sunlight.

