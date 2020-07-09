Sony Reon Pocket Wearable AC That Fits In Your T-Shirt And Helps Beat The Heat News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Sony has brought in a gadget that fits right in your pocket. No, this isn't a smartphone, but a pocket air conditioner that connects to your smartphone. The Sony Reon Pocket air condition is a first of its kind and weighs just 85 grams and is small enough to fit inside a regular-sized pocket.

The Sony Reon Pocket air conditioner was first unveiled in 2019 and was scheduled to debut during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, the Olympics have been pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Sony decided to go ahead and rollout the new pocketable AC in Japan. Additionally, Sony has also launched a special t-shirt to fit in the Reon Pocket AC.

Sony Reon Pocket AC Features

The Sony Reon Pocket air conditioner functions as a regular AC but has a couple of limitations. The Japanese company notes that the pocketable AC can bring down the temperature by 13 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, it can also raise the temperature by eight degrees Celsius. It uses a Peltier to help cool the person's body during hot summers.

Sony has designed the pocketable AC in such a way that the side rests on the person's back, helping them to stay cool during hot summers. The Reon Pocket packs a small fan that sucks out the warm air from a person's body. Sony notes that the Reon Pocket can run for two to four hours on a single charge; it takes roughly two hours to fully charge.

The new wearable AC is linked with a mobile app, which controls the temperature. The app is available on both Android and iOS. Once the Sony Reon Pocket AC and the app are linked, users can control the temperature with a few taps. There is also an 'automatic mode' which detects the temperature of the user's body and begins cooling or heating accordingly.

Sony Does It Again!

Sony is a well-known global brand for consumer gadgets. Apart from smartphones, TVs, radios, Sony has ventured to develop many other useful gadgets. The Reon Pocket AC is one such example where technology steps in to make lives better. The Reon Pocket is currently available only in Japan for 13,000 Yen (roughly Rs 9,000). There is no word on whether the Reon Pocket AC will make its way to India and other international markets.

