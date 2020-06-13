Sony To Launch Two Wireless Earbuds On June 24 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sony is set to launch two new audio products in India on June 24, which will be the company's first truly wireless buds in the country. Even the launch date poster released by tipster Mukul Sharma is retweeted from Sony India's official account.

The company is announcing earbuds under the hashtag #BootYourVibes. The two earbuds with the model numbers of Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 are listed on Sony India's website with 'Coming Soon' status. However, the list did not disclose the pricing of the earbuds.

However, the previous report further claimed that one TWS wireless earbud will cost between Rs. 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and the other will cost above Rs. 20,000 which is indicates they will come under the premium segment.

Coming to the features, the Sony WF-SP800N is expected to come with digital noise-cancelling support. According to the company, the earbuds will last up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge and 18 hours with the charging case.

It will come with an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance. For connectivity, the earbuds will have Bluetooth supports, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri virtual assistants. Other features of the earbuds will include Quick charging on board. It will offer 1 hour of music playback on a 10 minutes charge with noise cancelling. It will come with an ambient sound mode that will help you play, pause, or avoid tracks and adjust the volume.

The Sony WF-XB700 will feature Extra Base technology which offers punchy low-end quality sound. It will have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. The earbuds will connect via Bluetooth and will last up to 18 hours with the carry case. It will come with fast charge support which will give music playback up to 1 hour on a 10 minutes charge.

