Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Headphones With 15 Hours Of Playback Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sony has launched its WI-SP510 wireless in-ear headphones in India. The headphones come in black and blue color options. Now, it is available for purchase via Amazon India, and Sony stores. The company also claimed that the wireless headphones will be available for purchase soon through other e-retailers as well.

The headset comes with neckband-style and fast charging support. The earphones are an IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance which can be used easily during any kind of sports activity. The company launched the wireless headset to aimed the athletes.

The Sony WI-SP510 wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs. 6,990. However, the company has introduced the headset at an offer price of Rs. 4,990.

The customers will get an EMI option through Amazon and Sony stores while buying the headset. Amazon is even offering a 10% instant discount with the help of SBI credit cards.

Sony WI-SP510 Features

The earphones come with 12mm dynamic drivers and a weigh of 31.8 grams. The Sony WI-SP510 offers 1 hour of music playback on a 10 minutes charge. The headsets come with a durable battery which can offer up to 15 hours of playback on a full charge.

For connectivity, the Sony WI-SP510 supports Bluetooth and USB Type-C port. The headphones have control buttons on the neckband and come with in-built microphones which helps hands-free calling. The neck band-style headphones feature in-line control volume buttons and play or pause buttons which can drive other functions like skip tracks.

Other details of the earphones include Google Assistant support to control music or check notifications with using voice commands. The company includes its proprietary Extra Base technology in the Sony WI-SP510 which offers low-end quality sound.

