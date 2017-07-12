Style meets technology: Emporio Armani set to launch android smartwatch

Emporio Armani has released a teaser for its latest smart watch from the Armani Connected series and the upcoming watch will have Android support. According to the teaser the product will hit shelves on September 14, 2017. The previous smart watches from Armani were hybrid models that never featured a screen or dedicated notifications.

The previous models have analog dials and the movement of the hands is all you have to notify. The upcoming smart watch from Armani will have Android Wear 2.0 support and will be full featured smart watch that will challenge the big players in the market.

The teaser video of the smart watch from connected series stars Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes. The video flashes the smart watches' active screen for a few seconds which gives a clear hint of the watch running on Android support.

The previous smartwatch from the Connected series featured smartphone connectivity option. The buttons on the watch could be used for several smartphone shortcuts such as changing music tracks on smartphone. The hybrid watch also had vibration notification.

The upcoming watch will deliver a full fledged smart device to consumers which would also be a self sufficient smart device in itself unlike the previous model. It will also not compromise on the style front which is Armani's founding stone. It will come with changeable straps similar to it predecessor.

It is expected that the upcoming smart watch from Armani will cost nothing less than $300. Armani is not the first luxury brand to switch to smart device manufacturing. Brands like Fossil have already adopted themselves to the transition and with Armani making a debut in the domain we can expect it todownsize Apple and Samsung's market to an extent.