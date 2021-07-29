Suunto 9, Suunto 7, Suunto 5 Sports Smartwatches Arrive In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A Finnish company, Suunto has forayed into the Indian market with the launch of a trio of sports smartwatches. Well, the talk is about the Suunto 9, Suunto 7 and Suunto 5 sports smartwatches. These wearables come with advanced GPS and a premium and rugged build. As these are sports-centric models, there is support for multi-sport tracking capabilities.

Of these three models, the Suunto 9 is the most extensive and most premium offering with support for over 80 sports modes. It comes with on-watch navigation capabilities among other highlights.

Suunto 9 Specifications And Price

Suunto 9 is the flagship smartwatch featuring four preset battery modes such as Performance, Ultra, Endurance, and Tour. It claims to deliver up to 170 hours of battery life with GPS turned on. The bezel is made of stainless steel and there is a sapphire glass. This wearable weighs around 81 grams, customizable watch faces and a touchscreen color display. The Suunto 9 is water-resistant up to 100 meters and features health-tracking capabilities seen in other smartwatches including 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, recovery status, SpO2 sensor, and stress monitoring.

Other notable aspects of the Suunto 9 include US MIL-STD-810 military standard for ruggedness, up to 14 days of battery life in Time Mode, an intelligent battery management system, weather insights, and on-watch navigation.

The Suunto 9 smartwatch is priced in India starting from Rs. 54,999 and goes up to Rs. 64,999.

Suunto 7 Specifications And Price

Talking about the Suunto 7, this smartwatch runs WearOS by Google and supports Google Fit, Google Pay, Google Assistant, and Play Store. There is support for over 70 sports modes and free offline outdoor maps. The smartwatch uses a Snapdragon Wear 3100 and comes with features such as sleep tracking, body resource measurement, heart rate monitoring, and more.

The Suunto 7 can last up to 48 hours in smartwatch use and up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode. The smartwatch is fitted with an AMOLED display that is scratch-resistant with Gorilla Glass protection and a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It weighs around 70 grams and comes with smartphone music controls and water resistance of up to 50 meters.

Suunto 7 smartwatch is priced starting from Rs. 36,999 and goes up to Rs. 46,999.

Suunto 5 Specifications And Price

Suunto 5 features intelligent battery modes, support for over 80 sports modes, 24/7 tracking, recovery and fitness level tracking. There is water-resistance of 50 meters and support for heart rate monitoring as well. Other features include adaptive training guidance, sleep tracking, turn-by-turn navigation, and steps and calorie counting.

The Suunto weighs around 66 grams and its touchscreen display comes with a resolution of 218x218 pixels. The battery life of the smartwatch is claimed to be 12 days in Time Mode and 7 days with 24/7 tracking and mobile notifications.

On the pricing front, the Suunto 5 is priced starting from Rs. 29,999. All the models are exclusively available on Amazon India and Suunto.com.

Best Mobiles in India