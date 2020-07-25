Tecno Hipods H2 Wireless Earbuds Launched In India: Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno has launched its Hipods H2 Wireless earphones in India. It seems that all smartphone makers are working on their iteration of earbuds. The Tecno Hipods H2 looks will compete with other brands including Realme, Redmi, Noise, Boult. The earbuds carry a price tag of Rs. 1,999 and it will be available for purchase starting July 27 at 12pm via Amazon. The earbuds are offered in black and white color options.

Hipods H2 Features

The Tecno Hipods H2 comes with a 45 mAh battery which claims to offer six hours playback on a single charge and up to 24 hours with its charging case. It features an in-ear design and an Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology which offers better audio quality. In addition, the company mentions that the earbuds offer two hours of battery life on 15 minutes charging.

The earphones feature Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology which helps to avoid external sounds and with the smart touch controls feature of the earbuds, you can adjust volume, cut, or end the call, activate voice assistant. They are also IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. The Hipods H2 comes with 120ms low-latency mode that offers better gaming experience and supports sync between audio and video. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and also features a smart pop-up interface for instant pairing.

The earbuds are expected to compete with the Realme Buds Q available in the market, as the price of both the earphones is the same. There are also some similarities between the features as well. Both earphones come with touch control, low-latency mode.

However, when it comes to battery life, Hipods H2 offers 6 hours of playback on a single charge whereas the Realme Buds Q gives 4.5 hours of playback. The Hipods H2 also has Environment Noise Cancellation and instant pairing features that are less commonly seen on low-cost earphones. Considering all the features of the earbuds can be said it is worth buying.

