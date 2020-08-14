Just In
Tesla To Make Smartwatch For Kids; How Advanced Will It Be?
Smartwatches and fitness bands have been rising in popularity for a while now. A lot of brands have ventured into developing smart bands, including Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, and so on. Now, Tesla might be joining the list of smartwatch manufacturers, especially for kids. The new Tesla smartwatch for kids is reportedly already in development.
Tesla Smartwatch For Kids Features
The report comes from My HealthyApple, which suggests that Tesla is partnering with a Norwegian company known as Xplora Technologies. Together, the two companies are developing a smartwatch, especially for children. Naturally, one might ask what is an electric car manufacturer's role in developing a smartwatch?
If reports are to be believed, Tesla's role in this smartwatch for kids is to enable its driverless cars to pick and drop children to school, surpassing the need for a driver. Moreover, settings on the smartwatch can provide instructions and directions to the car on where to go.
The report further provides details of the FCC filing for the Tesla smartwatch for kids. The FCC filing for the new smartwatch is the X5 Play/ X5 Play eSIM, which reveals that it supports the Nano SIM card. With this, parents can further track their kids' activity and location. Plus, they can also send voice messages.
The FCC filing also reveals that the Xplore smartwatch supports call time, even has a camera, and features 'remote switch-off' capabilities. It also supports Wi-Fi. Since the smartwatch is designed especially for children, it comes with a school mode, which is Silent mode and SOS-only mode.
Tesla Smartwatch For Kids: What To Expect
Tesla, known for its electric cars and breakthrough in driverless technology, is coming up with a unique gadget. Moreover, Tesla has swept headlines for its combination of passive safety, active safety, and automated driving, and more.
Coming to the smartwatch, Tesla's involvement for kids smartwatch might not be all that surprising. The automobile company is believed to a "design is a basis from which future technological products will evolve," the document says. Since it's a bit too early, we suggest taking this with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, the notion of a Tesla smartwatch is quite intriguing.
