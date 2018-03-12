This Reddit posts suggests that Google might rebrand Android Wear to Wear OS

Google might soon rebrand its Android Wear to simply Wear OS as per a post shared on Reddit. In the post, it is clearly visible that a user received a pairing notification with Wear OS name and Google Assistant-like logo, instead of the regular name- Android Wear.

As noted, Android Wear is Google's operating system for smart wearables and supports both Android and iOS devices. In this way, Wear OS makes more sense than the current Android Wear nomenclature.

The notification received by the Reddit user was generated by Google Play services, which manages the connectivity part for smart wearables running on Android Wear. Android Wear might also get a new Google Assistant like logo, with 'W' letter as indicated in the Reddit post.

There's no official word from Google on the instance; however we believe that Google will announce the new name with the Android P in line on this year's annual- Google I/O conference in May. From the clues that were let out by Google Developers' Twitter account, it seems that the company will hold the conference from May 8 to May 10 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Initially, a coded tweet was posted providing the first clue and it is a picture of a bunch of binary codes. When converting the binary code to text, it reveals the Google I/O URL.

We will keep a close eye on all future updates on Google I/O 2018 annual conference.

Meanwhile, you should know that Google has recently announced the update for Android smart wearables. The latest Android 2.8 update is claimed to have majorly improved watches' display performance. Unlike its previous grey display background, the Android wear 2.8 now features a darker background display. This latest upgrade Android 2.8 should make reading on the smart watch much easier as compared to its predecessor.

Samsung Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro First Impressions

The latest Android 2.8 update for the smart watch is available on smartphones and users can upgrade the smart watch as soon as the upgrade is available on their devices. Your smart wearable will receive the notification for the upgrade or you can simply open settings and check for new update.

Source: Reddit