TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch Launched For Rs. 27,999

A Beijing-based company Mobvoi has launched a new smartwatch called TicWatch Pro 3 GPS in India. This new smartwatch makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and runs Wear OS by Google. Like any other smartwatch out there, this one also features heart rate monitoring and tracks the blood oxygen level.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch Price In India

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch is priced at Rs. 27,999 in India. This smartwatch is up for sale via Amazon India in a single color option, Shadow Black. This pricing puts the TicWatch smartwatch against rivals including the ones from Fossil, Samsung and others.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch runs Wear OS by Google and is fitted with a 1.4-inch AMOLED Retina display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The screen has automatic brightness adjustment and can wake up with a simple flick of the wrist.

On the hardware front, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch gets the power from a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC that went official in July this year as the sequel to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. This processor is teamed up with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space.

Detailing on its features, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch is preloaded with the company's proprietary TicExercise app, which includes over 10 workout modes such as indoor running, outdoor running, mountain climbing, rowing, swimming, cycling, and others. The other apps include TicZen, TicOxygen, TicBreath, and TicHearing which will track the vitals including heart rate variability, stress levels, and blood oxygen saturation. Also, it has an inbuilt sleep tracker to keep a record of your sleep patterns.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch has GPS with five Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellations for precise workout tracking. Moreover, this smartwatch is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The other aspects include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC for cashless payments via Google Pay, two modes - Smart Mode and Essential Mode for performance and battery efficiency respectively, and more.

When it comes to battery life, the TicWatch smartwatch gets the power from a 577mAh battery. It can last up to 72 hours in the Smart Mode and up to 45 hours in the Essential Mode.

