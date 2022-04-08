TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Goes Official; India Price & Availability Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Beijing-based brand Mobvoi has announced a new smartwatch dubbed the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS in India. As the name suggests, the smartwatch comes with GPS connectivity and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC. The newly launched TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is a premium offering that will compete other flagship watches from brands like Samsung and Amazfit.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Price And Availability In India

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is up for grabs on Amazon which will cost Rs. 29,711. The smartwatch is available in single Shadow Black color variant. Amazon is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on select credit cards.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Features

Apart from the Snapdragon SoC, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS runs Wear OS by Google. Like other smartwatches, this one also features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, tracks the blood oxygen level, and stress level. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS can also assess mental fatigue and track your daily energy levels. Under the hood, the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Mobvoi dual-processor are paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

In terms of design, the smartwatch has a stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel. It measures 1.4-inch and offers an AMOLED panel with 454 x 454-pixel resolution and support for Always On Display mode. The watch also features auto-adjustable brightness, Corning Gorilla Anti-fingerprint Cover Glass and dual-layer display 2.0 technology with customized colorful backlight.

For battery, it packs a 577 mAh battery unit which is claimed to last up to 3 days in Smart Mode and 45 days in Essential Mode. Other features of the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS include 20+ professional workout modes, US Military Standard 810G certified durability and an IP68 rating. For connectivity, the watch supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n built-in mic and speaker.

Should You Buy?

If you are a sporty person or want to buy a premium watch with powerful features, then the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS can be good to consider. However, there are also better options out there.

