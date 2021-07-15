Timex Helix Smart 2.0 Watch Launched In India At Rs. 3,999; Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for smartwatches has increased drastically. Now, Timex has come up with a new smartwatch named the Timex Helix Smart 2.0 in the Indian market. The latest wearable from Timex comes with a one-month free subscription to DocOnline which will provide you one-touch access to the online consultation. Features of the smartwatch include a temperature sensor, a heart rate sensor, and much more.

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 Features

The Timex Helix Smart 2.0 smartwatch comes with a 1.55-inch color touchscreen display with a single physical button on the right side. The watch supports 10 sports modes such as treadmill, basketball, yoga, and others. It features continuous body temperature monitoring and heart rate monitoring features. There are a total of 24 watch faces, where four watch faces are built-in and 20 others are available in the Timex iConnect app.

In terms of battery, the Timex Helix Smart 2.0 claims to deliver up to nine days of battery on active usage and up to 15 days on standby. Besides, the watch takes three hours to fully charge. The watch is also IP68 certifies for dust and is water-resistant. Other features of the Timex Helix Smart 2.0 include step counting and will show you instant notifications from your favorite social networking sites.

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 Price And Availability In India

The price of the Timex Helix Smart 2.0 has been set at Rs. 3,999. The watch can be purchased via Amazon in five strap color options - Black, Black Mesh, Green, Rose Gold Mesh, and White.

The exact sale date is yet to be announced; however, the watch is expected to go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale which will start on July 26. Further, the watch is currently listed on the e-commerce site with the 'Notify Me' option.

Is Timex Helix Smart 2.0 Good Buy?

The Timex Helix Smart 2.0 watch has all the useful features. It features an impressive design, IP rating, and great battery life. So, if you are looking for a smartwatch for normal day-to-day usage, then it would not be a bad deal for an asking price of Rs. 3,999. However, it misses out on some features like GPS support, SpO2 sensor, and call or SMS reply feature.

