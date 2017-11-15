TIMEX, launches new smartwatch in India, partners with Blink

Global watch manufacturer TIMEX today launched a new activity tracker in collaboration with an Indian consumer technology start-up BLINK. It comes in two variants leather style priced at Rs 4,495 and bracelet style at Rs 4,995.

Anupam Mathur, Head - Sales and Marketing, Timex Group India Limited said, "the watch is for the modern men and women who demand a fit and active lifestyle as well as are always connected on the go. It combines modern technology with TIMEX's trusted craftsmanship and American Legacy to give consumers more than just a watch. It is an ideal fit for the men and woman who are interested in tracking their daily progress but wouldn't want to sacrifice the beauty of a traditional touch on their wrist, a best of both worlds."

Blink is an activity tracker which uses Bluetooth technology to connect with your phone and track all day activity - steps, distance, calories, sleep and gives the battery back-up of 10 days.

The USP of the watch is the ability to send instant mail, SMS and save emergency contacts with the user's GPS Location in case of an emergency.

Somnath Meher (Co-Founder and CEO), BLINK said, Both TIMEX and BLINK wanted to build a product that's relevant to the Indian market in terms of functionality; yet have a unique design identity. The SOS feature has been integrated to specifically address a key requirement in our country; while keeping it discreet enough to not affect the overall features and look of the watch."

"The product nicely encompasses TIMEX's years of experience in watch-craftsmanship; and BLINK's forte in developing connected devices with a technology platform, Meher added.

The watch, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, displays time and current battery level on its 0.9 OLED display. The activity tracker is exclusively available at authorized TIMEX stores from November 15.

The watch is available in three different case colors - Black SS, Silver SS and Rose Gold SS; each variant is available.