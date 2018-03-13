Toshiba dynaEdge is a Windows-powered AR headset for enterprises

In a bid to modernize the work experience for enterprises, Toshiba has unveiled an Augmented Reality (AR) headset with Google Glass like heads-up display. Powered by a mini Windows 10 Professional PC- dynEdge, the VR headset is designed to project important business information right onto the eyes of the professionals.

The VR headset is entirely based on the dynaEdge Windows 10 PC, which as per Toshiba is an ultra compact, full-performance computer designed to modernize workspaces, especially in B2B technology solutions. Toshiba's AR headset features a 0.26-inch display with a 640 x 360 resolution. It attaches to the mini PC by a wire that can be easily tucked inside a jeans pocket.

You can mount the AR headset on either left or right side of the eyeglasses and connect it to the mini PC to push the important business information.

On the other hand, the mini PC measures 6.5 x 3.3 x 0.8 inches and weighs a mere 10.9 ounces and is said to deliver the performance of a full-fledged PC, in a fraction of the space. It is powered by a 6th Generation Intel Core processor and runs Windows 10 Pro.

Toshiba dynaEdge is compact enough to go unnoticed and lightweight enough to transport easily between guest workstations, conference rooms and classrooms. Toshiba also mentions that unlike competitive mini PCs, the dynaEdge features a replaceable Lithium-Ion battery and is capable of functioning in any workplace environment.

Toshiba's website also mentions that dynaEdge mini PC is a secure collaboration hub that consolidates old peripheral equipment and integrates the latest apps to ensure seamless information sharing.

As per tom's guide, who have tested the Toshiba's AR headset, the glasses don't offer an immersive experience like Google Glass and Microsoft HoloLens. However; the display is very bright and the headset is very comfortable to wear. Moreover, Toshiba's UI is also very easy to use.

The price of Toshiba's AR smart glasses starts at $1,899.

Main Image Source: Yahoo