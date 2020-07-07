Just In
- 24 min ago TikTok Troubles Continue; Popular App Pulls Out Of Hong Kong
-
- 37 min ago Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus Gets FCC Certification; Snapdragon 865 SoC Confirmed
- 44 min ago Alleged Google Pixel 5 CAD Renders Could Be Fake
- 1 hr ago Poco M2 Pro With Snapdragon 720G SoC Debuts In India; Better Than Competition?
Don't Miss
- News 3 stages of disengagement on cards, but commitment would be validated in two weeks
- Lifestyle Madhubala Actress Drashti Dhami Give Major Bridesmaids Fashion Goals In Her Pretty Cream Lehenga
- Sports Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Exclusive: Dhoni is a mentally strong person and captain: Joginder Sharma
- Finance Setback To Indian Students: US To Not Issue/Renew Visa For Foreign Students
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
- Movies Trouble in Maninee De And Mihir Misra's Paradise; Couple Living Separately Since 6 Months!
- Automobiles Tata Sons Foundation Donates 20 Tata Winger Ambulances, Rs 10 Crore To Government Of Maharashtra
- Travel Incredibly Scenic Places To Visit In North India In July 2020
Truke Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds Launched In India: Should You Buy?
The market for wireless earphones is booming and a number of earbuds from different brands have been launched recently. Truke has launched a budget-friendly new wireless earphone - the Truke Fit Pro in India. The earbuds are available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 999 via Amazon India.
Truke Fit Pro Features
The earphones come with a 13mm dynamic driver under the hood. It supports USB Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0 to connect Android and iOS devices. According to the company, the Truke Fit Pro lasts up to 24 hours of battery with a charging case and the case packs a 500 mAh battery.
The earbuds come with fast charging support and offer one hour of playback on a 15-minute charge. In addition, the earbuds also support voice assistants. The Truke Fit Pro is available in three color options - Basil Green, Royal Blue, and Carbon Black.
Should You Buy?
Considering the aforementioned features, we can say that the earbuds offer a lot of good features in terms for their price. The features are usually noticeable on more expensive earbuds. The earbuds are expected to compete with brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, and also affordable brands Noise, Boult Audio, and Boat. The Truke Fit Pro will compete with the recently launched the Realme Buds Q and the Redmi Earbuds S. However, the price of these earphones comes under Rs. 2,000.
The Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds, priced below Rs. 1,000, have advanced features like USB Type-C charging and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect devices. It also has a 13mm dynamic driver, where the Realme Buds Q comes with a 13mm driver. In addition, it offers a good battery life as well. In terms of color, you will get a variety of color for this earbuds. So, if you are looking for wireless earphones at a low price with good features, you can definitely go for the Truke Fit Pro.
-
74,999
-
51,890
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,899
-
8,980
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
27,999
-
29,999
-
34,999
-
18,645
-
87,999
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
7,500
-
20,000
-
17,990