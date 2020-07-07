Truke Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds Launched In India: Should You Buy?

ENGLISH

    The market for wireless earphones is booming and a number of earbuds from different brands have been launched recently. Truke has launched a budget-friendly new wireless earphone - the Truke Fit Pro in India. The earbuds are available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 999 via Amazon India.

    Truke Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds Launched In India

     

    Truke Fit Pro Features

    The earphones come with a 13mm dynamic driver under the hood. It supports USB Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0 to connect Android and iOS devices. According to the company, the Truke Fit Pro lasts up to 24 hours of battery with a charging case and the case packs a 500 mAh battery.

    The earbuds come with fast charging support and offer one hour of playback on a 15-minute charge. In addition, the earbuds also support voice assistants. The Truke Fit Pro is available in three color options - Basil Green, Royal Blue, and Carbon Black.

    Should You Buy?

    Considering the aforementioned features, we can say that the earbuds offer a lot of good features in terms for their price. The features are usually noticeable on more expensive earbuds. The earbuds are expected to compete with brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, and also affordable brands Noise, Boult Audio, and Boat. The Truke Fit Pro will compete with the recently launched the Realme Buds Q and the Redmi Earbuds S. However, the price of these earphones comes under Rs. 2,000.

    The Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds, priced below Rs. 1,000, have advanced features like USB Type-C charging and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect devices. It also has a 13mm dynamic driver, where the Realme Buds Q comes with a 13mm driver. In addition, it offers a good battery life as well. In terms of color, you will get a variety of color for this earbuds. So, if you are looking for wireless earphones at a low price with good features, you can definitely go for the Truke Fit Pro.

    Read More About: truke wearables news
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 14:21 [IST]
