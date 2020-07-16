ENGLISH

    Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds Launched In India: Better Than Competition?

    Vivo has launched the Vivo TWS Neo wireless earbuds in India alongside the Vivo X50 series. The earbuds were launched in China last month and come with an AirPods-like outer ear design. The earphones arrive with a larger 14.2mm driver and noise cancellation features. They are also IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

    Price In Indian Market & Availability

    The earbuds carry a price tag of Rs. 5,990 and will be available in Starry Blue and Moonlight White color variants. The case will also be of the same color. It is still unknown when the earbuds will go on sale.

    Vivo TWS Neo Features

    In terms of features, the Vivo TWS Neo come with 88 milliseconds of super-low latency mode for much better audio and gaming experience. The earbuds offer 5.5 hours of battery life with AAC encoding. It also provides 2.5 hours of playback with a 15-minute charge. The earbuds and case pack with a 25 mAh and a 415 mAh battery.

    For charging the Vivo TWS Neo earbuds case supports USB Type-C port. Each earbud measure 33.95 × 18.6 × 16.5mm and a weight of 4.7 grams. The earphones also feature touch controls to change and pause the audio.

    The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices. In addition, the earbuds feature includes DeepX Stereo Sound effects, aptX Adaptive, and AAC high-definition audio which offer a seamless sound experience. They also include Google Assistant and a "Find My TWS Neo" device locator feature.

    From the aforementioned features, the earbuds will compete with earbuds in the same price segment, including the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Realme Buds Air Neo. Vivo always wins the mind in terms of its battery. The earbuds promise to offer 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, whereas the Realme Buds Air Neo provides three hours battery life.

     

    The Vivo TWS Neo also comes with a 14.2mm larger dynamic driver which is similar to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. However, the Realme Buds Air Neo features a 13mm drivers. Although a bit expensive, the company used better features than the same segment earphones.

    Read More About: vivo wearables news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 17:13 [IST]
