Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds To Launch Alongside Vivo X50 Series In India

Vivo launched the X50 series and Vivo TWS Neo earbuds in China last month. The company is expected to launch the X50 series in India on July 16. It looks like the company will announce only Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro in India.

Now, a report from 91mobiles claims that the company will also launch the earbuds at the event. The 91mobiles come to know from retail sources that the Vivo TWS Neo earbuds will arrive alongside the Vivo X50 series. At the moment, the Indian price of the earbuds still under wraps. The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds were launched in China with a price tag of 499 Yuan roughly Rs. 5,300). It is offered in Interstellar Blue and Moon White color variants.

Vivo TWS Neo Features

In terms of features, the Vivo TWS Neo earbuds feature a 14.2mm dynamic drivers. Each earbud measure 33.95 × 18.6 × 16.5mm and a weight of 4.7 grams. The earphones come with touch controls to change the music.

The earphones pack an 88 milliseconds low-latency mode which offers the best gaming experience and better sound quality on calls as well. The earphones are an IP54 rated for sweat and water resistance and come with noise cancellation features.

The earbuds offer 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds and case pack with a 25 mAh and a 400 mAh battery. The TWS Earphone Neo easily integrates with both Android and iOS devices but for Vivo's smartphones, it has separate pairing features. According to the company, it offers 2.5 hours of playback with a 15-minute charge.

Apart from these, the earbuds include Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec, USB Type-C port for charging the case. The charger case takes 100 minutes for its full charge which lasts up to 27 hours.

