    Vivo has recently launched its TWS Neo true Wireless Earphones alongside the Vivo X50 series. Vivo TWS Neo earphones are now available in the Chinese market with a price tag of CNY 499 (around Rs. 5,300). The earphones come in Interstellar Blue and Moon White color variants. The headsets are already available for purchase in China.

    Vivo TWS Neo With Noise Reduction Launched

     

    The headphones come as a new version of the Vivo TWS wireless earphones which were launched last year.

    However, the new earphones support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and it is available at an affordable price. The headset has a 14.2mm dynamic driver with outer ear design. Some features of the Vivo TWS Neo earphones are usually found in high-priced earphones.

    Vivo TWS Neo Features

    The Vivo TWS Neo was listed on the company's official site ahead of its launch last week, and the updated list shows that the teased features are almost accurate.

    The headsets pack an 88 milliseconds low-latency mode which offers the best gaming experience and better performance on calls as well. The earphones are an IP54 rated for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds last up to 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds and case pack with a 25 mAh and a 400 mAh battery.

    Other details of the headsets include Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec, USB Type-C port for charging the case. The charger case takes 100 minutes for its full charge which lasts up to 27 hours.

    The headsets come with dual-microphones with a noise reduction feature. Each earbud measure 33.95 × 18.6 × 16.5mm and a weight of 4.7 grams.

    There is no information about the arrival of the headsets in the Indian market. But it is expected that the budget-friendly headset will be announced soon in India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
