Jio Glass: Features, Expected Price & Availability In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Jio Glass is a Mixed Reality solution and is one of the announcements made by the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 15 July. You can connect the Jio Glass via your smartphone which helps you make video calls and attend meetings in a 3D holographic environment. Although the details of its price, availability are still under wraps. However, at the event, a demo showed how Jio Glass works.

What Is Jio Glass?

Jio Glass designed by RIL will help create school and official meetings. It allows students and teachers to create 3D virtual rooms through which students can also give presentations.

Kiran Thomas, President of RIL showed through a demo how it works. He said 'Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha'. After calling, Akash was shown as a 3D avatar. On the other hand, Isha joined through a 2D video call interface.

Through the call, the company wants to show how Jio Glass will help make meetings and calls easier and more interactive. The company also said that Jio Glass' cutting edge technology that offers a truly meaningful immersion experience by providing best-in-class Mixed Reality services.

Jio Glass Specifications

The Jio Glass weighs just 75 grams and has a single camera. It also has an inbuilt sound system through which users can easily connect to the phone. It will support 25 apps and will also have a high-resolution display. For Jio Glass users to be able to call easily through the voice command, just need to say "Hello Jio, please call (name). Apart from these, nothing is more known yet about the Jio Glass. We hope more information will come in the coming days.

Expected Price & Availability In India

Reliance Industries has not confirmed anything about the availability and price of the Jio Glass. But hopefully, it will be available from next month. It is said to be priced at Rs. 14,000 in India.

Best Mobiles in India