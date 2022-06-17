Xiaomi Band 7 India Launch Likely On Card; BIS Listing Spotted News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Band 7, the successor of the Band 6 is all set to launch soon in the global market. Although the launch date has not been revealed yet. Recently, the pricing of the Xiaomi Band 7 for the European market was leaked online. Now, it seems the India launch is also around the corner, as the fitness tracker was spotted on the BIS listing.

Xiaomi Band 7 India Launch Likely Soon

The Xiaomi Band 7 with model number M2129B was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, suggesting an imminent launch. The BIS listing has also revealed it will be the non-NFC of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7. The exact launch date is yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Band 7 Features

The Xiaomi Band 7 features a 1.62-inch full-screen AMOLED touch display, which is touted to have a 25% more viewable area compared to the predecessor Mi Smart Band 6. The Band 7 also supports 192x490 pixel resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, 326ppi of pixel density, and Always-On display mode.

In terms of battery, the fitness tracker packs a 180 mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge and around 9 days with heavy usage. Besides, the Xiaomi Band 7 supports heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and women's health tracking.

Additionally, the band offers a total of 120 sports modes including four professional sports like gymnastics, skipping, etc. Other aspects include a magnetic charger, 5ATM water resistance, smart notifications, and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Lastly, it measures 46.5x20.7x12.25mm in dimensions.

Xiaomi Band 7 Expected Price In India

The Xiaomi Band 7 is said to be priced between €50 to €60 (around Rs. 4,068 to Rs. 4,884) in the European market. On the other hand, the standard variant or non-NFC variant of the band is selling for CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,890) in China. Based on this, we expect the Xiaomi Band 7 will cost around Rs. 3,000 in India. However, we suggest you take it as a hint and wait for the official confirmation.

