Xiaomi Haylou Smartwatch With Nine Training Modes Launched

Xiaomi's product expansion has diversified from smartphones to various accessories and smart home products. The latest offering from Xiaomi is the Haylou smartwatch that ships with a price tag of CNY 119 (approx. Rs. 1,200) and is on the Youpin crowdfunding platform. Currently, the smartwatch is available in China and the sale in other countries hasn't been announced yet.

Xiaomi Haylou Smartwatch Features

The Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch features a 1.3-inch TFT LCD screen with 240x240 pixels resolution. Tracking sensors like built-in sleep and activity tracking are packed under the hood. Xiaomi will keep a track of data like the number of steps, kilometers, speed, calories, movements, and other sports-related information about the users.

As expected, the smartwatch features a heart-rate sensor that warns when there's an abnormal frequency. It also alerts the user with notifications like activity reminders, call alerts, alarm clocks, sedentary reminders, and more. The accessory offers IP68 certification with dust, rain, and splashing resistance. It is also resistant to high temperatures and impacts.

Xiaomi has included a wide NTSC color range and nine training and tracking modes. Exercise modes like walking, hiking, cycling, fitness, mountain climbing, yoga, and so on are included. Plus, there's an automatic sleep monitoring sensor to record sleep habits to help understand the quality of sleep and sleep practices.

Xiaomi Haylou Smartwatch Price, Availability

Some of the other details like the operating system haven't been revealed. But it's rumored to run on a custom-designed OS. The Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch features a TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane) wristband that has many properties like elasticity, transparency, and more. There's a 210 mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

The Haylou smartwatch supports Bluetooth 4.2 with two color variants of black and silver. The smartwatch has a system language of Chinese only for the time being. Other language support could be added when a global rollout will be announced. The new Xiaomi smartwatch costs CNY 119, which is roughly Rs. 1,200. The availability in India or other countries hasn't been notified.

