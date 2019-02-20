ENGLISH

    Xiaomi launches new smartwatch with IP67 certification

    Yunmai smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display panel.

    Xiaomi-backed Yunmai has unveiled a new wearable device for the masses, the Yunmai smartwatch. The Chinese tech giant known for a vast range of products had teased the launch of an upcoming new smartwatch a few days ago. And now, the company has finally introduced the new smartwatch for the consumers. As per Xiaomi, the latest product will be a part of its crowdfunding platform.

    As for the pricing, the Yunmai smartwatch is carrying a price label of RMB 699 (Rs 7,400 approx). The smartwatch is available for purchase online via Xiaomi Youpin website. The smartwatch comes in two different color options including Ash and Rose Gold. Notably, the crowdfunding campaign for the Xiaomi Youpin will end on March 4, 2019. The smartwatch shipment is said to begin from March 26, 2019.

    In terms of specifications, the Yunmai smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display panel. The display offers a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and has 90 percent sRGB NTSC color range. The smartphone is backed by a U-BLOXGPS chipset and a powerful 9-axis sensor to gather information such as speed, steps, kilometers, calories, and the other sports-related activities.

    The smartwatch is crafted out of PC+ ABS plastic which protects it from impacts as well as high temperatures. The smartwatch comes with IP67 certification making it resistant to dust, rain, and splashes. The device can also measure heart-rate of a user in real-time via PIXART 8011ES sensor. The smartwatch uses an algorithm which detects the body movement type and offers suggestions to improve the movement of the body by analyzing the repetitions. The smartwatch also comes with six tracking modes based on an exercise like cycling, running, squats etc.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
