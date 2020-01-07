Just In
Xiaomi Launches Smartwatch For Children In China: Price And Specifications
After launching the Little Bear Foot Warmer, Xiaomi has launched a new wearable for children in China. The newly launched smartwatch is priced at CNY 1,299 (close to Rs. 13,412), and it is already available at its Mall.
Mitu Children Learning Watch Pro: Features And Specification
The smartwatch comes with HD-dual cameras and dual-frequency GPS, which is expected to offer 24-hour tracking. It includes a 5MP wide-angle camera sensor and an 8MP zoom camera. The smartwatch also features f/2.4 and f/2.2 aperture, respectively.
The newly launched Mitu Children Learning Watch Pro comes with 1.78- inch display along with 326ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass to protect its layer. Besides, the smartwatch features 9H hardness and a diamond-like coating process.
Besides, the smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC. The smartwatch comes with 1GB and 8GB internal storage. It runs Android 8.1. Furthermore, it comes with ten-fold AI positioning, which the company claims can help you to track your children. Besides, it supports indoor positioning for shopping malls and airports.
In addition, the smartphone supports signal tracking, AI learning machine, and voice assistant. The newly launched smartwatch comes with pre-installed apps like Social, Fun, and Logical thinking. It includes tools like interactive English learning tool.
Xiaomi Plans To Launch Laptop In India
On the other hand, many reports are surfacing online that Xiaomi is now planning to launch its laptops in India. At present, the company is selling its laptop in China, under Xiaomi and Redmi's name.
In fact, the website of Intellectual Property India which comes under the Commerce Ministry is showing that the company has already trademarked the name called RedmiBook. To recall, Manu Jain, Xiaomi's India Head and Global Vice President had intimated that the company plans to launch its laptops in the Indian market.
