Just In
- 18 min ago Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Headphones, Speakers And More
-
- 1 hr ago Battling COVID-19: 8K Image Of Coronavirus Infected Cells Reveals New Details
- 2 hrs ago These Tools, Websites Notify You Available Slots For COVID-19 Vaccination
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, And More
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle COVID-19: 7 Tests You MUST Take After Recovering From Coronavirus
- Movies Iman Vellani Snapped In Ms Marvel Costume, Photos Leaked From Show's Set
- Finance Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4: Net Profit Surges 33% To Rs 1,682 Crore: Declares Dividend
- News Serum Institute endorses receiving Rs 1,732 cr for 11 cr doses of Covishield vaccine
- Sports IPL 2021: No charter flight for Australia players at this moment, says CA Chief Hockley
- Education UP Board Exams Likely To Be Postponed Again For Class 10th And 12th
- Automobiles 2021 Mahindra Bolero Facelift Spotted At Dealership: Gets Dual-Tone Colour Options
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In May
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 With 14 Days Battery India Launch Expected Soon: What To Expect?
Xiaomi was expected to launch the Mi Band 6 in the country at the launch event of Mi 11 series smartphones. However, the launch has got delayed due to some reasons. Now, there are rumors that the company might launch the smart band in the country by this month.
The company is yet to announce the official launch date. The Mi Band 6 was originally launched in China back in March. It comes in Black color along with multiple color straps such as Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Green, and Pink.
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Features
The Mi Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED panel with 152 x 486-pixel screen resolution and a 2.5D curved glass. There is a 125 mAh battery that can be charged via a magnetic charger and claims to deliver 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Further, you get 30 sports modes including running, walking, treadmill running, outdoor cycling, rowing, elliptical training, and more.
Other features include 24/7 heart rate monitor sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, REM, stress monitor, and so on. Even, it also comes with ATM water-resistant, animated watch faces support. It offers 60+ watch faces for the global variant and over 130 watch faces for the Chinese model. Besides, the Band 6 also features women's health tracker, PAI.
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Expected Price In India
As far as the price is concerned, the Mi Band 6 was launched at 229 yuan (around Rs. 2, 550) for the standard edition, while the NFC variant is priced at 279 yuan (around Rs. 3,000). It means the band might cost in the country starting at Rs. 2,000. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.
Should You Wait For Xiaomi Mi Band 6?
If you are planning to get the Mi Band 5. Then we will suggest you wait for the Mi Band 6. As you get some advanced features at almost same price. The company claims the Mi Band 6's display is 50 percent larger than the Mi Band 5 and you also get 30 sports modes over the 11 sports modes on its predecessor.
Besides, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 features an auto-detection mode for six activities - running, walking, treadmill, cycling, and so on. However, if you want to buy immediately then can go for the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 or there is also other smart band from brands like OnePlus, Oppo.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507
-
11,560