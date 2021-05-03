Xiaomi Mi Band 6 With 14 Days Battery India Launch Expected Soon: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi was expected to launch the Mi Band 6 in the country at the launch event of Mi 11 series smartphones. However, the launch has got delayed due to some reasons. Now, there are rumors that the company might launch the smart band in the country by this month.

The company is yet to announce the official launch date. The Mi Band 6 was originally launched in China back in March. It comes in Black color along with multiple color straps such as Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Green, and Pink.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Features

The Mi Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED panel with 152 x 486-pixel screen resolution and a 2.5D curved glass. There is a 125 mAh battery that can be charged via a magnetic charger and claims to deliver 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Further, you get 30 sports modes including running, walking, treadmill running, outdoor cycling, rowing, elliptical training, and more.

Other features include 24/7 heart rate monitor sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, REM, stress monitor, and so on. Even, it also comes with ATM water-resistant, animated watch faces support. It offers 60+ watch faces for the global variant and over 130 watch faces for the Chinese model. Besides, the Band 6 also features women's health tracker, PAI.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Expected Price In India

As far as the price is concerned, the Mi Band 6 was launched at 229 yuan (around Rs. 2, 550) for the standard edition, while the NFC variant is priced at 279 yuan (around Rs. 3,000). It means the band might cost in the country starting at Rs. 2,000. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Should You Wait For Xiaomi Mi Band 6?

If you are planning to get the Mi Band 5. Then we will suggest you wait for the Mi Band 6. As you get some advanced features at almost same price. The company claims the Mi Band 6's display is 50 percent larger than the Mi Band 5 and you also get 30 sports modes over the 11 sports modes on its predecessor.

Besides, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 features an auto-detection mode for six activities - running, walking, treadmill, cycling, and so on. However, if you want to buy immediately then can go for the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 or there is also other smart band from brands like OnePlus, Oppo.

