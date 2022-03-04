Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Features Leak: Inbuilt GPS, Bigger Display And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's wearables under the Mi Band series are the trendsetters that made fitness trackers more affordable. These popular wearables are available in many global markets. Currently, the company's latest offering in this series is the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which went official last year. Now, the first reports regarding the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 have been leaked online.

As per a fresh leak by XDA Developers, the first few features of the upcoming fitness tracker from Xiaomi - the Mi Band 7 have been leaked. The report has discovered these features via the code in the company's own apps.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Features Hinted

Going by the leaked codes, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is believed to get the codename "L66" and carry the model numbers M2129B1 and M2130B1. It is tipped to feature a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels and the screen is said to be an Always On-display panel for select watch faces. Also, there are many workout modes ranging from Zumba to Aerobics.

Furthermore, the report has also revealed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 could arrive with inbuilt GPS support but the authenticity of this claim is quite doubtful.

The fresh Xiaomi Mi Band 7 leak further reveals that the fitness brand might arrive with a Smart Alarm feature. It automatically wakes you up from a light sleep in just 30 minutes prior to the predefined alarm. Lastly, the fitness tracker is claimed to feature a Power Saving mode for enhanced battery life.

As of now, there is no further claim regarding the Xiaomi Mi Band 7. Even the company has not revealed any official confirmation about this fitness tracker. Given that the company unveiled the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in late March last year, we can expect the Mi Band 7 to break cover around the same time this year as well.

Having said that, we can expect the device to be confirmed officially in the days to come. At the same time, we can believe the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 to be priced affordably to carry the legacy of the company. We will get to know further details regarding the fitness tracker in the coming days or weeks.

