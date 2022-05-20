Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Launching On May 24; Blood Oxygen Sensor, GPS Support Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Fitness trackers are in high demand, and nearly every brand is releasing gadgets to cater to this. Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the next-gen Mi Band 7, which will bring in several upgrades. A new report suggests the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will launch on May 24 in China along with the Redmi Note 11T series.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Launch Tipped

The Xiaomi Mi Band series has been pretty successful for its sleek designs, affordable price tags, and power-packed features. The rumored Mi Band 7 is expected to carry on this while bringing in the next-gen features.

If the latest reports are true, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will launch on May 24. This is the same day that the popular Chinese brand will unveil the Redmi Note 11T smartphone series. That said, the launch and availability of the Mi Band 7 in India are still speculated and will likely arrive alongside the new smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Features: What To Expect?

A teaser poster of the Mi Band 7 has revealed a couple of key details. For one, the design of the upcoming fitness watch is largely similar to its predecessor. We can expect the Mi Band 7 Standard Edition as well as the Mi Band 7 NFC Edition. The Indian market will likely get only the Standard Edition.

Report claim Xiaomi has upgraded the design of the Mi Band 7, making it more comfortable to wear. It's tipped to feature a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with 490 x 192 pixels resolution. One can also expect several upgrades from its predecessor, the Mi Band 6. Xiaomi is said to pack an upgraded chipset to deliver unprecedented performance.

Plus, the Mi Band 7 is tipped to pack multiple sports modes, which are further enhanced to experience on the AMOLED display. Xiaomi is also said to have made the user experience better for the Mi Band 7 with customizations and an enhanced user interface.

The Mi Band 7 is also tipped to include built-in GPS support, which is a huge upgrade. SpO2 sensor, heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, steps monitor, and other sensors are also expected. It'll likely include Power Saving Mode and Smart Alarm options as well.

