Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro Launched With Smartwatch-Like Design, GPS; India Launch, Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi announced several new products, including the new Xiaomi 12S series with flagship features. Additionally, the brand announced the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro which comes with many upgrades to its predecessor. Presently, the Mi Band 7 Pro India launch, price, and other details are awaited.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro Specifications

One of the major upgrades on the Mi Band 7 Pro is the design and display. Xiaomi has introduced a smartwatch-like design and display, which seems to be the trend these days. The new Mi Band 7 Pro flaunts a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280 x 457 pixels resolution. The wearable offers 326 PPI pixel density along with a 2.5D glass for protection.

Xiaomi has also brought in an always-on display for the new Mi Band 7 Pro, but this could also drain the battery faster. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance and in-built GPS, which are other major upgrades.

As far as personalization is considered, the Mi Band 7 Pro offers over 180 watch faces. Additionally, the new fitness tracker comes with typical health sensors like a 24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, step counter, calorie counter, and so on. Xiaomi has also included up to 117 exercise modes, which can also be tracked via the app on your smartphone.

Under the hood, the new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro gets a 235mAh battery, which the Chinese brand claims to last up to 12 days on a single charge. Users can further minimize notifications and always-on display to prolong the battery life. It comes with Bluetooth v5.2 support and Xiao AI voice assistant.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro Price

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is priced at CNY 379 (around Rs. 4,500) as part of an inaugural offer. The smartwatch will be priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700) after the introductory offer concludes. Buyers can choose from many color options like Blue, Orange, Pink, White, and Green.

Presently, the India and global launch of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is under wraps. We expect the new flagship Xiaomi 12S series and the new Mi Band 7 Pro to arrive in India soon. Official teasers and posters could confirm the same in the coming days.

