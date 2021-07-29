ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Band Leak Reveals Major Redesign; 360-Degree Flexible Display, Magnetic Band Tipped

    By
    |

    Fitness trackers and smartwatches have generally stuck a familiar design. When it comes to fitness bands, we've often seen rectangular displays with sensors under it. Looks like Xiaomi is upping its design game on the upcoming Mi Band. A new leak suggests the new Xiaomi Mi Band will have a completely new form factor.

     

    Xiaomi Mi Band Leak Reveals Major Redesign: Details

    Xiaomi Mi Band Design Upgrade

    The new leak first appeared on Weibo and was later shared on Twitter, where it reveals an official company presentation on the design overhaul. The Xiaomi slide shows the next-gen Mi Band with a 360-degree flexible display. Presently, this could be called the Mi Band X, which could be a codename and could have a different name when it launches.

    One might wonder how the flexible display would work. It could look largely similar to the Nubia Alpha tracker. Apart from the 360-degree flexible display, the new Mi Band X was also spotted with a strapless design. Instead, users can put it on using the magnetic buckle, which would further make the fitness band "extremely light and thin".

    Xiaomi Mi Band X: What To Expect?

    The leaked post also suggests the alleged Mi Band X would be available in obsidian color 'full of technology'. Presently, it's hard to determine when the rumored Mi Band with a flexible design would launch. Reports suggest the leaked slides are part of a presentation and there's no confirmation if it would hit production.

    On the other hand, Huami is the company that makes fitness trackers for Xiaomi and has a brand called Amazit. Interestingly, Huami already has a wearable called the Amazfit X, which flaunts a curved OLED display, coming close to the leaked images of the Mi Band X. Xiaomi may be toying with the idea of releasing a similar, curved fitness tracker.

     

    Presently, the Indian market is flooded with budget fitness trackers, including several options from Xiaomi. The latest one is the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and we can expect to see the Mi Band 6 in the coming months. One can spot a similarity in all generations of the Mi Band. If the new design does make it to production, it would be an interesting wearable to explore.

    Read More About: xiaomi mi fitness bands news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 13:00 [IST]
