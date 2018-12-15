Xiaomi Mi Polarized Wayfarer, Mi Polarized Aviators crowdfunding debuts in India

Xiaomi launched the Mi Crowdfunding program in India in April this year. Initially, the Selfie Stick Tripod and Bluetooth Audio Receiver were available via this program. Today, Xiaomi has started the crowdfunding program for two of its products - Mi Polarized Wayfarer and Mi Polarized Aviators in the country.

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Wayfarer and Mi Polarized Aviators

The highlight of these products is that these promise 100% UV protection against UVA, UVB and UVC rays up to 400 nanometers. Xiaomi touts that these polarized glasses will minimize the glare, enhance the contrast and reduce pain. In addition to these, these glasses are scratch resistant too.

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Wayfarer and Mi Polarized Aviators use 06 layered lens technology formulated to provide eliminate of glare, harmful UV rays and polarized light throughout. The Wayfarer glasses features a flexible TR90 frame while the Aviators features 304H Metal Frame.

Mi Polarized Wayfarer and Mi Polarized Aviators crowdfunding

When it comes to the pricing and availability of these products, the Xiaomi Mi Polarized Wayfarer comes in two colors - Blue and Grey. On the other hand, the Mi Polarized Aviators is available in Green and Blue colors. Both these variants are available in limited numbers for now. The company has brought in 800 units of the Mi Polarized Wayfarer and 1200 units of the Mi Polarized Aviators to India for crowdfunding via Mi.com.

These products will be priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 899 respectively. And, the company claims that this cost is Rs. 300 less than the actual pricing of these products. The shipping the products will debut from January 1, 2019 after the successful completion of the crowdfunding.

Mi Crowdfunding program

To use the Mi Crowdfunding program, you should select the product and click on the 'Support Now' button to place the order. Then, you need to choose the preferred payment option and pay within the timeline shown on the payment page. You can come back and check the status of the project anytime. If the project is successful the bar will show 100% and your product will be shipped to you. In case, you are not interested in the product anymore, you can cancel it before it is shipped.