Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition Debuts With 117 Sports Modes

Xiaomi Mi Watch series has steadily expanded over time. The new Mi Watch Color Sports Edition has just debuted in China. The latest addition to the Mi Watch Color series features a similar 1.39-inch AMOLED display. As a Sports Edition, the new smartwatch boasts 117 sports modes for users to explore.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition Price

The new Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition costs CNY 699 (around Rs. 7,699) and will begin pre-orders from October 21 in China. The smartwatch is available in different color options including Elegant Black, Ivory, and Space Blue. We're still uncertain when the new gadget will make it to the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition Features

The 1.39-inch AMOLED dial packs an always-on display feature and also includes 120 watch faces. As a Sports Edition smartwatch, there are 117 sports modes including treadmill, cycling, running, trekking, skipping, yoga, swimming, and so on. It also has several sensors to monitor blood oxygen, heart rate, PPG, stress, sleep, and even breath-training.

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition also packs 5ATM water resistance. It also supports GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth, NFC, and other connectivity features. Plus, it also recognizes when the user begins his activity and starts automatic tracking of the activity.

Xiaomi has packed a 420 mAh battery and it claims that the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition can last up to 16 days with typical usage. It also includes a battery saver mode that further extends up to 22 days. When switched to outdoor sports mode, the Sports Edition smartwatch can last for 50 hours - sufficient for a marathon!

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition: Should You Buy?

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition seems to have an affordable price tag, which makes it an attractive buy. The multiple sports modes are very appealing too, which makes it a good buy. Users also get to explore six different colored TPU bands with the smartwatch. With this, the new smartwatch is sure to spike to competition with other OEMs like Fitbit, Samsung, and others.

