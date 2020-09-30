Just In
- 2 hrs ago NASA Artemis Mission: Astronauts Training For Moonwalk Underwater
-
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Navratri Festival Sale 2020: Offers On Gadgets
- 13 hrs ago Intel 11th Gen Core CPU: Breaking Performance Boundaries For Thin Notebooks
- 14 hrs ago Mi Band 5 First Impressions: Better Display, New Health Features & More Functional Design
Don't Miss
- Finance Reliance Retail Receives Latest Round Of Investment from General Atlantic
- Automobiles First New Mahindra Thar Auctioned At Rs 1.1 Crore: Here’s The Speciality Of No.1 Thar
- Lifestyle Rashmika Mandanna’s Red Gown Is Beautiful And Her Lovely Smile Is The Best Accessory
- News US Presidential Debate 2020: Debate finds angry opening as Trump, Biden lash out at each other
- Sports IPL 2020: Highlights of Rashid Khan's match-winning spell
- Movies Drishyam 2 Is An Expensive Project, Reveals Producer Antony Perumbavoor
- Education Shekhar Kapur Appointed As President of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council of FTII
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In October 2020
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Launched With AMOLED Display: Should You Buy?
Xiaomi's Mi fitness bands have been a hit in India. The company has now ventured into smartwatches and has debuted the first one in India. The new Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch features a circular dial and packs a couple of handy features like heart rate tracking and more.
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Price
The Mi Watch Revolve costs Rs. 10,999 for the single 46mm variant. The first sale will kickstart from October 6 and Xiaomi is offering a couple of early birth offers. Buyers get Rs. 1,000 discount and can purchase the new smartwatch for Rs. 9,999 up to Diwali. Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and other select retail stores will ship the new Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve. The watch comes in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black color options.
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Features
Looking back, Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch Color in China. The company has now revamped it and launched it in the Indian market. The Mi Watch Revolve looks like a typical smartwatch in a stainless steel chassis with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a couple of physical keys.
Going into the details, the display packs Gorilla Glass 3 protection and offers an always-on display. The watch also has 5ATM waterproof and many sensors like a three-axis acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, baroreceptor, and ambient light sensor. Other sensors include Wi-Fi, GPS, and Glonass for connectivity, and of course - Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to smartphones.
Xiaomi has also brought in the Firstbeat Motion Algorithm that tracks physiological data for sports. It helps monitor stress, heart rate, VO2 Max, and body energy. There are about 10 sports modes like running, cycling, trekking, workout, and more. Like all other smartwatches, the Mi Watch Revolve will show you notifications, weather, music control, and more.
Under the hood, there's a 420 mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last up to two weeks on a single charge. The company said the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve can last for 20 hours with GPS turned on and takes roughly 2.5 hours to fully charge it. The smartwatch requires the Xiaomi Wear app for Android and Xiaomi Wear Lite for iOS devices.
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolves Ups Competition
A lot of smartphone brands have ventured into smartwatches. The new Mi Watch Revolve is set to compete with devices like the Oppo Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and so on. Like most Xiaomi devices, the new Mi Watch Revolve is also aggressively priced, which will surely attract buyers.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,770
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,728
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
61,990
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999