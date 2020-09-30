Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Launched With AMOLED Display: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi's Mi fitness bands have been a hit in India. The company has now ventured into smartwatches and has debuted the first one in India. The new Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch features a circular dial and packs a couple of handy features like heart rate tracking and more.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Price

The Mi Watch Revolve costs Rs. 10,999 for the single 46mm variant. The first sale will kickstart from October 6 and Xiaomi is offering a couple of early birth offers. Buyers get Rs. 1,000 discount and can purchase the new smartwatch for Rs. 9,999 up to Diwali. Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and other select retail stores will ship the new Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve. The watch comes in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black color options.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Features

Looking back, Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch Color in China. The company has now revamped it and launched it in the Indian market. The Mi Watch Revolve looks like a typical smartwatch in a stainless steel chassis with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a couple of physical keys.

Going into the details, the display packs Gorilla Glass 3 protection and offers an always-on display. The watch also has 5ATM waterproof and many sensors like a three-axis acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, baroreceptor, and ambient light sensor. Other sensors include Wi-Fi, GPS, and Glonass for connectivity, and of course - Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to smartphones.

Xiaomi has also brought in the Firstbeat Motion Algorithm that tracks physiological data for sports. It helps monitor stress, heart rate, VO2 Max, and body energy. There are about 10 sports modes like running, cycling, trekking, workout, and more. Like all other smartwatches, the Mi Watch Revolve will show you notifications, weather, music control, and more.

Under the hood, there's a 420 mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last up to two weeks on a single charge. The company said the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve can last for 20 hours with GPS turned on and takes roughly 2.5 hours to fully charge it. The smartwatch requires the Xiaomi Wear app for Android and Xiaomi Wear Lite for iOS devices.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolves Ups Competition

A lot of smartphone brands have ventured into smartwatches. The new Mi Watch Revolve is set to compete with devices like the Oppo Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and so on. Like most Xiaomi devices, the new Mi Watch Revolve is also aggressively priced, which will surely attract buyers.

