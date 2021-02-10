Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Now Selling At Rs. 7,999 For Limited Period News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced a price cut of its first smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve. To recall, the Mi Watch Revolve went official in India back in September 2020 for Rs. 10,990. Now, you can grab the smartwatch at just Rs. 7,999 via mi.com and Amazon India. Do note that, the price is for a limited time period. It might be on the occasion of Valentine's day. Further, the smartwatch is available in the country in Chrome Silver, Midnight Black color options.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Features

In terms of features, the smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch round-shaped AMOLED full touch color display with a resolution of 454 × 454 pixels. It also comes with Smart Always-on-Display that allows your display to stay on all day long. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and the strap width is around 22mm.

It also comes with smart features such as control music, managing calls, checks the weather, and more. The Mi Watch Revolve has over 110 watch faces and 10 professional sport modes such as outdoor running, cycling, treadmill, swimming, and more. It is compatible with all smartphones running Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above. In terms of battery, there is a 420 mAh battery and claims to offer 14 days battery life on a single charge.

Besides, you can get in-built GPS and it also supports Heart rate monitoring (PPG). Moreover, the watch comes with the VO2 Max measure (an indicator of cardiorespiratory health) and so on. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve water-resistant up to 50 meters underwater.

In terms of dimensions, the watch measures 4.62 cm x 5.33 cm x 1.14 cm and weighs just 40 grams. You can also get five different color strap options such as Neptune Blue, Space Black, Astral Olive, Cosmic Dust Maroon, and a Midnight Black in leather as well.

