Xiaomi tipped to launch Mi Band 3 at its annual event in China

Chines tech giant Xiaomi is said to be preparing for its upcoming event in Shenzhen later this month. The company is going to launch its new devices at the event. In our previous report, we have reported that the company is planning to launch it next generation Mi band. It seems that the intention of the company is also same.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 might become official at the upcoming event along with company's new flagship smartphone. The company's global spokesperson Donovan Sung has confirmed their annual event in Shenzen. The event will also see new product announcements, although he did not provide any more details on the products which are going to be launched. Earlier this month a post was appeared on popular Chinese social network Weibo claiming the event will be held on May 23rd. The annual gathering is Xiaomi's most important product launch event of the year.

In the last render, we have already seen a glimpse of the upcoming Mi Band 3. According to a recent tweet from Xiaomi, the third generation tracker comes without a physical button - indicating it is likely to come with a touch-screen display.

However, company's CEO, Lei Jen was also spotted with the new Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone last month at an event in China. In the same, even Lei was wearing a mystery, not-yet-seen fitness tracker on his wrist. After that the speculation surfaced on the web that he was wearing the Mi Band 3.

Many Mi Fans are waiting for the next gen Xiaomi Mi Band 3. The Mi Band 2 was released two years back which was the most popular wearable at the pocket-friendly price. This band proved that activity tracking doesn't need to be expensive to be accurate.

Last month the fitness band has recently cleared the Bluetooth certification in China. Now the company has officially teased the new band on its Twitter handle, which clearly shows that the company is ready for the launch.

Xiaomi has also teased the band on twitter with a caption "Can you guess what it is?". While looking at the image we can say that the smartband is not going to come with any physical button toggle modes, the one which was there on Mi Band 2 and Mi band HRX Edition.

Xiaomi entered the wearable market in India back in 2015 with the launch of its first original Mi Band at Rs 999. The affordable price made it an instant success in a space because wearables are usually priced higher.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is expected to come with a lot of development. It is expected to feature heart-rate sensor, OLED display, touchscreen and gesture support and with the touchscreen, it seems that the device will come with a hicked price.

