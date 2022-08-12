Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Is Brand's First Watch To Offer Temperature Tracking; Price & Specs

India
    Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro has been unveiled at an event in China as the brand's latest smartwatch. The wearable has arrived as the successor to the Xiaomi Watch S1 and the Watch S1 Active, which were launched in March earlier this year. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is a premium offering with a round display and multiple health sensors.

     
    Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Goes Official As Brand's Latest Smartwatch

    Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Sports A Premium Design

    The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro comes with a premium design offering a stainless steel frame. The screen of the device is covered with Sapphire glass to provide extra protection against daily wear and tear. Notably, the rear of the wearable is also covered with the Sapphire glass coating. The company says that the smartwatch has a more streamlined body frame, a multi-layered process polishing, and a high gloss finish.

    Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Goes Official As Brand's Latest Smartwatch

    Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Display, Health Features

    The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro comes with a 1.47-inch round always-on display, which provides a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, an AMOLED panel, and Sapphire glass protection. For health enthusiasts, the device offers a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a capacitive sensor. There is also support for tracking 117 fitness modes, sleep tracking, and more. The wearable also has water resistance up to 50 meters.

    Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Other Specifications

    As for the other specs, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro comes with a built-in speaker as well as a microphone to support calling over Bluetooth. Apart from Bluetooth 5.2, the wearable offers Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity options too. There's a 500 mAh battery onboard the smartwatch that provides up to 14 days of usage on a single charge in regular mode and up to 10 days in heavy use mode.

    Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Goes Official As Brand's Latest Smartwatch

    Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Price, Availability, Variants

    The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro comes in two variants - one with a silicone strap and one with a leather strap. The former is priced at around Rs. 17,700, while the latter is being offered for Rs. 18,900. The device is already available to buy in the Chinese market.

     

    The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is the company's first smartwatch to flaunt a sensor to track the temperature of the skin of a wearer. This gives it an edge over the other devices in the same price range.

    Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 14:08 [IST]
