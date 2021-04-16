Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH Fitness Band Launched At Rs. 2,999; Better Than Competition? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for fitness bands has increased exponentially. Zebronics, a home-ground brand popular for its wearable, audio accessories, has announced the launch of a new fitness band called the ZEB-FIT2220CH. The new fitness band features a stylish design and offers several fitness features. Although the company calls it a fitness band, it looks like a smartwatch.

In terms of pricing, the band will cost Rs. 2,999. It seems to be the launch price as it listed with an original price tag of Rs. 4,499. The ZEB-FIT2220CH comes in three color options - Black, Silver, and Gold and it already up for grabs on Amazon. Moreover, features of the fitness band include customized watch faces, Sp02 monitoring, 8 sports modes, and much more.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH: What Does Offer?

The fitness band has a 1.3-inch TFT color display fitted in a round dial. You get over 100 customized watch faces and 8 sports modes of the band include cycling, swimming, running, football, walking, skipping, badminton, and basketball. The band also supports SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, Blood pressure, sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and more. There is a 200 mAh battery which claims to offer 5 days of battery life on a single charge and a total standby time of 30 days.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The band will show messenger, call notification; however, it does not allow users to answer calls. Lastly, the smart band also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH: Should You Buy?

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH packs decent features for an affordable price. You get all the useful features for your daily workout. However, you can get several smartwatches from other brands which offer advanced features in the same price category. For instance, the Boat Xplorer has recently launched in the country at the same price tag as Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH.

The boAt Xplorer has the same 8 Active Sports modes; however, you get built-in GPS on the Boat Xplorer which is missing in the ZEB-FIT2220CH band. Even, the Boat watch will also show you real-time weather updates and weather forecasts.

